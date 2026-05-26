Texas primary runoff: It's election day

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The Brief Polls are open for the primary runoff elections. Voting locations across Texas will be open from 7 a.m.—7 p.m. Information on finding your polling place and what's on the ballot can be found in this story.



Polls are now open across Texas for the primary runoff elections.

How you voted in March's primary election determines which party's runoff election you are eligible to vote in. If you did not vote in a primary election in March then you can pick either party's runoff to cast your ballot.

Where are polls open in Texas on election day?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct in some counties.

How do I find my voting place?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .

What's on the ballot?

Ballots for the runoff election will vary based on which party's runoff you vote in and where you are. Candidates for parties in several statewide elections will have a runoff.

Statewide Republican runoffs:

U.S. Senate: John Cornyn and Ken Paxton

Texas attorney general: Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy

Texas Railroad Commission: Bo French and Jim Wright

Texas County of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Alison Fox and Thomas Smith

Statewide Democratic runoffs

Lieutenant governor: Vikki Goodwin and Marcos Velez

Attorney general: Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski

Voters may also be asked to choose their party's nominee for Congress, the Texas House and other elections.

What can I bring to the voting booth?

Voters can, and are encouraged to bring, written materials to help cast their vote. This can include a personal sample ballot, which you can find at your county's elections website, handwritten notes or anything else to make the process go smoothly.

You can not use electronic devices in any room where voting is taking place. This includes cell phones, cameras, recording devices, laptops, tablets or any other communication or recording devices. If the presiding judge sees a voter recording anything in a polling location, they may either direct them to shut off the device or leave the premises.

Unless you are a licensed peace officer, you cannot bring a gun into a polling place, no matter if you have a license to carry one.

How to report polling problems

If you have issues while voting that the county can take care of, either speak with representatives at your polling location or visit your county's elections website for contact information.

If you have complaints about the county's voting administration, including voting rights violations, issues with election officials or similar problems, check this list of resources from the Secretary of the State.