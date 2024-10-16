Where to Vote: Travis County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Travis County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There are eight locations which will have extended hours on the last two days of early voting* (Oct. 31st and Nov. 1st). Those locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Here are the locations with extended hours on the last two days of Early Voting*

*Austin Permitting and Development Center #1407 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr Austin 78752

*Ben Hur Shrine Center Ballroom 7811 Rockwood Ln Austin 78757

*Carver Branch Library Meeting Rooms B/C 1161 Angelina St Austin 78702

*Lakeway Activity Center Room F 105 Cross Creek Lakeway 78734

*PfISD Rock Gym Gymnasium 702 W Pecan St Pflugerville 78660

*Southpark Meadows Suite C1000 9300 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin 78748

*Travis County Clerk** Training Room 5501 Airport Blvd Austin 78751

*UT Texas Union Room 2.214 2308 Whitis Ave Austin 78712

Here are the locations with regular early voting hours.

Anita Ferrales Coy Facility Former Library Media Center 745 Mansell Ave Austin 78702

Austin City Hall Media Room #1034 301 W 2nd St Austin 78701

Austin Energy Headquarters Capital Training Room 4815 Mueller Blvd Austin 78723

Austin Oaks Church Family Life Foyer 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd Austin 78749

Austin Recreation Center Dance Studio 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd Austin 78701

Balcones Woods Shopping Center Suite 102 11150 Research Blvd Austin 78759

Bee Cave City Hall Community Room A 4000 Galleria Pkwy Bee Cave 78738

Cepeda Branch Library Meeting Room 1 651 N Pleasant Valley Rd Austin 78702

Christ Episcopal Church Outreach Center 3520 Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park 78613

Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 21900 Farm to Market Rd 1431 Lago Vista 78645

Community Center at Del Valle Activity Room/ Bldg D 3518 S FM 973 Del Valle 78617

Conley Guerrero Senior Activity Center Language Room 808 Nile St Austin 78702

Dan Ruiz Branch Library Meeting Room 1 1600 Grove Blvd Austin 78741

Delco Center Meeting Room 4601 Pecan Brook Dr Austin 78724

Disability Rights Texas Board Rooms 2222 W Braker Ln Austin 78758

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center Dance Studio 5801 Ainez Dr Austin 78744

Gus Garcia Recreation Center Senior Room 1201 E Rundberg Ln Austin 78753

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center Sage Room 607 Ranch Rd 620 N Austin 78734

LBJ School of Public Affairs Lobby 2315 Red River St Austin 78712

Manor ISD Admin Building Technology Room 10335 Hwy 290 Manor 78653

Northwest Recreation Center Classroom #2 2913 Northland Dr Austin 78757

Pleasant Hill Branch Library Meeting Room 211 E William Cannon Dr Austin 78745

Randalls Brodie Café 9911 Brodie Ln Austin 78748

Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills Café 3300 Bee Caves Rd Austin 78746

Randalls Steiner Ranch Café 5145 N FM 620 Austin 78732

Riverbend Centre QUAD3ABCD 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy Austin 78746

RRISD Hartfield PAC Lobby 5800 McNeil Dr Austin 78729

Shops at Arbor Walk Suite A150 10515 North Mopac Expy Austin 78759

South Austin Recreation Center Lobby 1100 Cumberland Rd Austin 78704

Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility Conference Room 1700 Guadalupe St Austin 78701

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Main Lobby 18500 TX 130 Service Rd Pflugerville 78660

Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 3208 Exposition Blvd Austin 78703

Westoak Woods Baptist Church CMB Room #104 2900 W Slaughter Ln Austin 78748

Wheatsville Food Coop South Lamar Community Kitchen 4001 S Lamar Blvd Austin 78704

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.