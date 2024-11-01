Where to vote in Travis County on Election Day

Here is a list of the Travis County voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents are able to vote at any of the following locations within the county.

To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

Austin City Hall Media Room #1034 301 W 2nd St Austin 78701

Austin Recreation Center Dance Studio 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd Austin 78701

Sam Houston Building Break Room and Library 201 E 14th St Austin 78701

Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility Conference Room 1700 Guadalupe St Austin 78701

Anita Ferrales Coy Facility Former Library Media Center 745 Mansell Ave Austin 78702

Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center Gym 2100 E 3rd St Austin 78702

Carver Branch Library Meeting Rooms B/C 1161 Angelina St Austin 78702

Cepeda Branch Library Meeting Room 1 651 N Pleasant Valley Rd Austin 78702

Huston Tillotson University Davage-Durden Student Union 900 Chicon St Austin 78702

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex East Media and Conference Room 1156 Hargrave St Austin 78702

Mt Zion Baptist Church Family Life Center - Room #119 2938 E 13th St Austin 78702

Terrazas Branch Library Meeting Rooms 1/2 1105 E Cesar Chavez St Austin 78702

Howson Branch Library Meeting Room 2500 Exposition Blvd Austin 78703

O Henry Middle School Gym 2610 W 10th St Austin 78703

St Luke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 1306 W Lynn St Austin 78703

Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 3208 Exposition Blvd Austin 78703

Church on Congress Avenue Fellowship Hall 1511 S Congress Ave Austin 78704

Dawson Elementary School Cafeteria 3001 S 1st St Austin 78704

Faith Presbyterian Church Wright Fellowship Hall 1314 E Oltorf St Austin 78704

Mary Lee Foundation Center Lobby 1339 Lamar Square Dr Austin 78704

South Austin Recreation Center Lobby 1100 Cumberland Rd Austin 78704

South Austin Senior Activity Center Clubroom 3911 Menchaca Rd Austin 78704

St Edwards University UFCU Alumni Gym 3001 S Congress Ave Austin 78704

St John San Juan Lutheran Church Narthex 409 W Ben White Blvd Austin 78704

St Marks Episcopal Church Parish Hall 2128 Barton Hills Dr #4651 Austin 78704

Twin Oaks Branch Library Meeting Room 1800 S 5th St Austin 78704

Wheatsville Food Coop South Lamar Community Kitchen 4001 S Lamar Blvd Austin 78704

Zilker Elementary School Cafeteria 1900 Bluebonnet Ln Austin 78704

Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary Room 211 100 E 27th St Austin 78705

Lamar Senior Activity Center MPR 2874 Shoal Crest Ave Austin 78705

LBJ School of Public Affairs Lobby 2315 Red River St Austin 78712

UT Texas Union Room 2.214 2308 Whitis Ave Austin 78712

Givens Recreation Center Game Room 3811 E 12th St Austin 78721

Greater Mt Zion Baptist Church Assembly Room 4301 Tannehill Ln Austin 78721

Southwest Key Programs Honduras Room 6002 Jain Ln Austin 78721

Campbell Elementary School Entrance Hallway 2613 Rogers Ave Austin 78722

Genesis Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 1507 Wilshire Blvd Austin 78722

Austin Energy Headquarters Capital Training Room 4815 Mueller Blvd Austin 78723

East Nineteenth St Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3401 Rogge Ln Austin 78723

General Marshall Middle School Community Room 4401 Tilley St Austin 78723

Memorial United Methodist Church Gym 6100 Berkman Dr Austin 78723

Windsor Park Branch Library Meeting Room 5833 Westminster Dr Austin 78723

YMCA East Communities Y Lobby 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd Austin 78723

Community First! Village Unity Hall 9301 Hog Eye Rd Austin 78724

Delco Center Meeting Room 4601 Pecan Brook Dr Austin 78724

Turner Roberts Recreation Center Arts and Crafts Room 7201 Colony Loop Dr Austin 78724

Dailey Middle School Lobby of the Gym 14000 Westall St Austin 78725

Grandview Hills Elementary School MPR 12024 Vista Parke Dr Austin 78726

Peace Lutheran Church Narthex 10625 N FM 620 Austin 78726

Davis Elementary School Portables 9 & 10 5214 Duval Rd Austin 78727

Milwood Branch Library Meeting Room 12500 Amherst Dr Austin 78727

Affinity at Wells Branch Main Lobby 14508 Owen-Tech Blvd Austin 78728

Wells Branch Community Center Meeting Room 2106 Klattenhoff Dr Austin 78728

Wells Branch MUD Recreation Center Arts and Crafts Room 3000 Shoreline Dr Austin 78728

RRISD Hartfield PAC Lobby 5800 McNeil Dr Austin 78729

River Place Elementary School MPR 6500 Sitio Del Rio Blvd Austin 78730

Church at Highland Park Atrium 5206 Balcones Dr Austin 78731

Northwest Hills United Methodist Church Youth Center 7027 Hart Ln Austin 78731

Canyon Ridge Middle School Gym 12601 Country Trails Ln Austin 78732

Randalls Steiner Ranch Café 5145 N FM 620 Austin 78732

Ce Bar Fire Department Training Room 353 Commons Ford Rd Austin 78733

Laura Bush Community Library Commons 9411 Bee Caves Rd Austin 78733

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center Sage Room 607 Ranch Rd 620 N Austin 78734

Travis County Sheriff West Command Show Up Room 3800 Hudson Bend Rd Austin 78734

Community Center at Oak Hill Community Room 8656 State Hwy 71 Austin 78735

Oak Hill Fire Dept No 302 Community Room 4111 Barton Creek Blvd Austin 78735

Southwest Family Fellowship Sanctuary 8203 State Hwy 71 Austin 78735

Mt Olive Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 10408 US 290 Austin 78736

Oak Hill Fire Dept No 301 Training Room 3 9211 Circle Dr Austin 78736

Lake Travis ISD Transportation Center Training Room 16101 State Hwy 71 Bldg A Austin 78738

Bailey Middle School Main Hallway 4020 Lost Oasis Hollow Austin 78739

Bear Creek Elementary School Art Room 12801 Escarpment Blvd Austin 78739

Circle C Community Center Meeting Rooms 1-3 7817 La Crosse Ave Austin 78739

Dan Ruiz Branch Library Meeting Room 1 1600 Grove Blvd Austin 78741

Girls Empowerment Network Community Room 2801 S I35 Frontage Rd #110 Austin 78741

Good Shepherd on the Hill Parish Hall 1700 Woodland Ave Austin 78741

Addison Amenity Center Amenity Center 6108 Kara Dr Austin 78744

Austin Lighthouse Board Room Hallway 4512 S Pleasant Valley Rd Austin 78744

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center Dance Studio 5801 Ainez Dr Austin 78744

Josephine Houston Elementary School Cafetorium 5409 Ponciana Dr Austin 78744

Ojeda Middle School Foyer of Gym 4900 McKinney Falls Pkwy Austin 78744

Perez Elementary School Entrance Hallway 7500 S Pleasant Valley Rd Austin 78744

Bedichek Middle School Gym Hallway 6800 Bill Hughes Rd Austin 78745

Berkeley United Methodist Church Christian Life Center 2407 Berkeley Ave Austin 78745

Dittmar Recreation Center AB Room Main building 1009 W Dittmar Rd Austin 78745

Joslin Elementary School Cafeteria 4500 Menchaca Dr Austin 78745

Menchaca Road Branch Public Library Meeting Room 5500 Menchaca Rd Austin 78745

Pleasant Hill Branch Library Meeting Room 211 E William Cannon Dr Austin 78745

Eanes ISD Admin Building Board Room 601 Camp Craft Rd Austin 78746

Lost Creek Limited District Board Room 1305 Quaker Ridge Dr Austin 78746

Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills Café 3300 Bee Caves Rd Austin 78746

Riverbend Centre QUAD3ABCD 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy Austin 78746

Westlake United Methodist Church Gym 1460 Redbud Tr Austin 78746

Blazier Intermediate Community Room 8801 Vertex Blvd Austin 78747

St Albans Episcopal Church Assembly Room 11819 IH 35 S Austin 78747

Akins High School Gym Foyer 10701 S 1st St Austin 78748

Mosaic Church South Austin The Commons 9910 Bilbrook Pl Austin 78748

Randalls Brodie Café 9911 Brodie Ln Austin 78748

Southpark Meadows Suite C1000 9300 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin 78748

State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association Training Room 707 FM 1626 Austin 78748

upRising Austin Worship Center 8601 S 1st St Austin 78748

Villages of Shady Hollow Amenity Center Amenity Center 12006 Gatling Gun Ln Austin 78748

Westoak Woods Baptist Church CMB Room #104 2900 W Slaughter Ln Austin 78748

Austin Oaks Church Family Life Foyer 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd Austin 78749

Boone Elementary School Cafetorium 8101 Croftwood Dr Austin 78749

Bowie High School VC Room 4103 W Slaughter Ln Austin 78749

Mills Elementary School Multi Purpose Room 6201 Davis Ln Austin 78749

Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church Narthex 5226 W William Cannon Dr Austin 78749

Will Hampton Branch Library Meeting Room 5125 Convict Hill Rd Austin 78749

Central City Austin Sanctuary 9023 Old Lampasas Tr Austin 78750

Lakewood HOA Community Room/Main Clubhouse 7317 Lakewood Dr Austin 78750

Baker Center Alamo Drafthouse Cafetorium 3908 Avenue B Austin 78751

Winters Building Main Lobby 701 W 51st St Austin 78751

Austin Achieve Northeast Campus High School Gym 7424 E Hwy 290 Austin 78752

Austin Permitting and Development Center #1407 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr Austin 78752

TA Brown Elementary School Community Room 7801 Guadalupe St Austin 78752

Barrington Elementary School Building 300 400 Cooper Dr Austin 78753

Connally High School Large Gym Foyer 13212 N Lamar Blvd Austin 78753

Gus Garcia Recreation Center Senior Room 1201 E Rundberg Ln Austin 78753

North Austin Muslim Community Center Building 106 11900 N Lamar Blvd Austin 78753

Our Savior Lutheran Church Narthex 1513 E Yager Ln Austin 78753

St Mark United Methodist Church Lawshae Community Building 601 W Braker Ln Austin 78753

Village at Collinwood Breakfast Room 1001 Collinwood West Dr Austin 78753

Austin Fire Station No 41 Bay 11205 Harris Branch Pkwy Austin 78754

Congregation Beth Israel Smith Auditorium 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd Austin 78756

McCallum High School Performing Arts Center Foyer 5600 Sunshine Dr Austin 78756

Yarborough Branch Library Meeting Room 2200 Hancock Dr Austin 78756

Ben Hur Shrine Center Ballroom 7811 Rockwood Ln Austin 78757

Grace + Peace Austin Gym 6301 Woodrow Ave Austin 78757

Lamar Middle School Gymnasium 6201 Wynona Ave Austin 78757

North Village Branch Library Meeting Room 2505 Steck Ave Austin 78757

Northwest Recreation Center Classroom #2 2913 Northland Dr Austin 78757

Rosedale School Community Room 7505 Silvercrest Dr Austin 78757

Disability Rights Texas Board Rooms 2222 W Braker Ln Austin 78758

Grant AME Worship Center Leon Thomas Annex 1701 Kramer Ln Austin 78758

Jaime Padron Elementary School Music Room 2011 W Rundberg Ln Austin 78758

Juan P Navarro Early College High School Main Hallway 1201 Payton Gin Rd Austin 78758

YMCA North Austin Gym 1000 W Rundberg Ln Austin 78758

Anderson High School Library 8403 Mesa Dr Austin 78759

Balcones Woods Shopping Center Suite 102 11150 Research Blvd Austin 78759

Junior League of Austin Community Room 5330 Bluffstone Ln Austin 78759

Shops at Arbor Walk Suite A150 10515 North Mopac Expy Austin 78759

St Matthews Episcopal Church Huffman Hall 8134 Mesa Dr Austin 78759

Bee Cave City Hall Community Room A 4000 Galleria Pkwy Bee Cave 78738

Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall 3520 Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park 78613

Deer Creek Elementary School MPR 2420 Zeppelin Dr Cedar Park 78613

Creedmoor Community Center Meeting Room 12511 FM 1625 Creedmoor 78610

Community Center at Del Valle Activity Room/ Bldg D 3518 S FM 973 Del Valle 78617

Del Valle ISD Admin Building Board Meeting Room 5301 Ross Rd Del Valle 78617

Elroy Community Library The Learning Center 13512 FM 812 Del Valle 78617

Ministerios Filadelfia Iglesia Cristiana Sanctuary 13704 County Line Rd Elgin 78621

Community Center at Jonestown Community Room 18649 FM 1431 STE 6A Jonestown 78645

K Oaks Clubhouse Meeting Room 7000 Bar K Ranch Rd Lago Vista 78645

Lago Vista High School Lobby of PAC 5185 Lohman Ford Rd Lago Vista 78645

Lakeway Activity Center Ballroom A 105 Cross Creek Lakeway 78734

Round Mountain Baptist Church Sunday School Classroom 14500 Round Mountain Rd Leander 78641

Eternal Faith Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 12720 FM 973 Manor 78653

Manor ISD Admin Building Technology Room 10335 Hwy 290 Manor 78653

New Sweden Lutheran Church Foundation Center Room 12809 New Sweden Church Rd Manor 78653

Whisper Valley Discovery and Amenity Center Media Room 9400 Petrichor Blvd Manor 78653

Bible Baptist Church of Pflugerville Auditorium 14400 Immanuel Rd Pflugerville 78660

Boulder Ridge Clubhouse Clubhouse 3300 Killingsworth Ln Pflugerville 78660

Cambridge Villas Dining Room 15711 Dessau Rd Pflugerville 78660

Hendrickson High School PAC Lobby 19201 Colorado Sand Dr Pflugerville 78660

PfISD Rock Gym Gymnasium 702 W Pecan St Pflugerville 78660

Pfluger Hall and Conference Center Great Hall 201 N Railroad Ave Pflugerville 78660

Pflugerville Lions Club Main Hall 500 N Railroad Ave Pflugerville 78660

Pflugerville Public Library 3 Meeting Rooms 1008 W Pfluger St Pflugerville 78660

Reserve at Westcreek Great Room 17701 Bridgefarmer Blvd Pflugerville 78660

Stone Hill Apartments Community Room 17900 Pfluger Farm Ln Pflugerville 78660

Travis County HHS Pflugerville Community Center Activity Room 15822 Foothill Farms Loop Pflugerville 78660

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Main Lobby 18500 TX 130 Service Rd Pflugerville 78660

Round Rock

All Nations Church Family Room 16804 Radholme Ct Round Rock 78664

Spicewood

Briarcliff POA Community Center Community Room 22801 Briarcliff Dr Spicewood 78669

Sunset Valley

Sunset Valley City Hall Council Chambers 3205 Jones Rd Sunset Valley 78745

Volente

Volente Fire Department Meeting Space 15406 FM 2769 Volente 78641

