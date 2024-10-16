Where to Vote: Williamson County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Williamson County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Registered voters may vote at any location listed.

Main Location and Limited Ballot Voting – Ubicación principal/Local de votación limitada

Georgetown: Georgetown Annex, HR 108, 100 Wilco Way, 78626

Full-Time Branch Locations

Austin: Anderson Mill Limited District, Room B, 11500 El Salido Pkwy, 78750

Austin: Spicewood Springs Library, Meeting Room, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd, 78759

Austin: Hartfield Performing Arts Center, Lobby, 5800 McNeil Dr, 78729

Bartlett: Bartlett City Hall, Town Hall, 140 W Clark St, 76511

Cedar Park: Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd, 78613

Cedar Park: Staybridge Suites Cedar Park, Boardroom, 1110 Arrow Point Dr, 78613

Cedar Park: Cedar Park Recreation Center, Brazos, Colorado, San Gabriel Rooms, 1435 Main St, 78613

Florence: Florence City Hall, Council Chambers, 851 FM 970, 76527

Georgetown: Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Dr, 78633

Georgetown: Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr St, 78626

Georgetown: City of Georgetown Fire Station #6, Community Room, 6700 Williams Dr, 78633

Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Dr, 78628

Georgetown: The Oaks Community Center-Sun City, Oaks Room, 301 Del Webb Blvd, 78633

Granger: Granger Brethren Church, Fellowship Hall, 306 W Broadway St, 76530

Hutto: Wilco Hutto Annex, Suite 200, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd, 78634

Jarrell: Sonterra MUD, Clubhouse, 510 Sonterra Blvd, 76537

Leander: Leander Public Library Annex, 1011 S Bagdad Rd, 78641

Leander: Park at Crystal Falls Apartments, Phase 2 Clubhouse, 7860 183A Toll Rd, 78641

Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex, Gymnasium, 301 Forrest St, 78642

Round Rock: Allen R Baca Senior Center, Bldg, Meeting Room 2, 301 W Bagdad Ave, 78664

Round Rock: Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd, 78664

Round Rock: Wilco Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd, 78664

Round Rock: Brushy Creek MUD Community Center, Maple Room, 16318 Great Oaks Dr, 78681

Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

