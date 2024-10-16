Where to Vote: Williamson County early voting locations
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of the Williamson County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.
From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Registered voters may vote at any location listed.
Main Location and Limited Ballot Voting – Ubicación principal/Local de votación limitada
- Georgetown: Georgetown Annex, HR 108, 100 Wilco Way, 78626
Full-Time Branch Locations
- Austin: Anderson Mill Limited District, Room B, 11500 El Salido Pkwy, 78750
- Austin: Spicewood Springs Library, Meeting Room, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd, 78759
- Austin: Hartfield Performing Arts Center, Lobby, 5800 McNeil Dr, 78729
- Bartlett: Bartlett City Hall, Town Hall, 140 W Clark St, 76511
- Cedar Park: Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd, 78613
- Cedar Park: Staybridge Suites Cedar Park, Boardroom, 1110 Arrow Point Dr, 78613
- Cedar Park: Cedar Park Recreation Center, Brazos, Colorado, San Gabriel Rooms, 1435 Main St, 78613
- Florence: Florence City Hall, Council Chambers, 851 FM 970, 76527
- Georgetown: Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Dr, 78633
- Georgetown: Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr St, 78626
- Georgetown: City of Georgetown Fire Station #6, Community Room, 6700 Williams Dr, 78633
- Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Dr, 78628
- Georgetown: The Oaks Community Center-Sun City, Oaks Room, 301 Del Webb Blvd, 78633
- Granger: Granger Brethren Church, Fellowship Hall, 306 W Broadway St, 76530
- Hutto: Wilco Hutto Annex, Suite 200, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd, 78634
- Jarrell: Sonterra MUD, Clubhouse, 510 Sonterra Blvd, 76537
- Leander: Leander Public Library Annex, 1011 S Bagdad Rd, 78641
- Leander: Park at Crystal Falls Apartments, Phase 2 Clubhouse, 7860 183A Toll Rd, 78641
- Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex, Gymnasium, 301 Forrest St, 78642
- Round Rock: Allen R Baca Senior Center, Bldg, Meeting Room 2, 301 W Bagdad Ave, 78664
- Round Rock: Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd, 78664
- Round Rock: Wilco Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd, 78664
- Round Rock: Brushy Creek MUD Community Center, Maple Room, 16318 Great Oaks Dr, 78681
- Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
