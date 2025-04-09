2 arrested, including juvenile, for January shooting at Lakeline Mall: APD

The Brief 2 people arrested in connection with Lakeline Mall shooting 20-year-old Yaneth Medina and a juvenile male are facing charges Both were arrested on April 2



Two people were arrested last week in connection with a shooting at Lakeline Mall in January.

20-year-old Yaneth Medina and a juvenile male are facing charges for the Jan. 2 incident.

What we know:

Austin police say that the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Facility. He has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct.

Yaneth Medina (Austin Police Department)

Medina was arrested and booked in the Travis County Jail. She is charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

What happened at Lakeline Mall in January 2025?

The backstory:

Austin police say that on Jan. 2, around 3:55 p.m., officers responded to an incident inside Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.

APD Police Chief Lisa Davis said at the time that a shot had been fired inside the food court and the mall went into lockdown.

The suspect and a victim left the mall immediately after the shooting.

Initially police said that there was no indication of any injuries. However, it was later determined a victim had minor injuries and self-reported to the hospital after leaving the mall.

The mall was shut down overnight and reopened the following day.