New study looks at unmet job expectations and its link to suicide

A new study suggests some men are more likely to suffer an early death by suicide or drug poisoning due to unmet job expectations from a decline in blue-collar jobs.

The study's lead author, UT-Austin sociology professor Chandra Muller, spoke to FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel more about the study.

Researchers compared life outcomes of 11,680 men to the job expectations they held as high school seniors in the early 1980s. They found that men who expected to work in jobs that did not require a college degree but later faced declines in the job market were nearly three times as likely to suffer early deaths by suicide and drug poisoning as men who sought work that required a bachelor's degree.

The researchers compared suicide and drug poisoning deaths, which are forms of self-injury, to other causes of early adult deaths, such as heart attacks and cancer.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts and need help there are several resources available.

Integral Care

24/7 Crisis Hotline

(512) 472-HELP (4357)

(512) 703-1395 TTY

www.integralcare.org

(800) SUICIDE

(800) 784-2433

TTY: (800) 799-4TTY (4889)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273-TALK (8255)

Texas Suicide Prevention