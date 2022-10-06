ACL 2022 festival essentials with Peoples Rx

The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival starts Friday, so Austinites and music lovers are busy getting festival ready, including packing for Zilker Park.

Gabby Valdez with the Peoples Rx wellness department is sharing what they consider to be the essentials to have at ACL, including for hydration, wellness and nutrition.

Peoples Rx will also be operating the Bodega at the festival. For 15 years, the Bodega has offered last-minute needs for festival goers, including first aid, snacks, deodorant, even flip-flops.