Austin's Blue Genie Art Bazaar is back for the 22nd year

It's an Austin holiday shopping tradition, and the Blue Genie Art Bazaar is back for its 22nd year.

The annual event, located at 6100 Airport Blvd., features the work of more than 200 regional artists.

You can shop now through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. And you can even get in some last-minute Christmas Eve shopping from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and there's even a snack bar if you want to make a day of it.

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is also hosting Make-a-Wish Mondays every Monday in which a portion of in-store sales go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Central & South Texas.

If online shopping is more your speed, check out their website which is open year-round. Online gifts can be shipped anywhere in the country.