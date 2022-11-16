Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling.

It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses.

Beehive Craft Studio

7010 Burnet Road, Suite B

Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide range of materials including quilting fabric and garment substrates like linen blends, chambrays, knits, and denim. They also have needle art project kits like embroidery, cross stitch, and sashiko, as well as classes for adults and kids.

Some classes and workshops include sewing, quilting, and some special technique classes like Foundation Paper Piecing, holiday quilt blocks, and bag construction classes.

Parker + Scott

2113 West Anderson Lane, Suite B

Parker + Scott is a modern take on a general store with a strong focus on local and sustainably made products.

It's a place where someone can get their daily necessities as well as a gift for a loved one.

The store is launching a small grocery section this month.

Brentwood Social House

1601 W Koenig Ln

Brentwood Social House specializes in European baked goods and savory meals in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

They have several upcoming events including a flower truck pop-up and community recycling presentation on Saturday, Nov. 19.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, there's Django Djazz Djam.

And, there's some holiday events including a Holiday Vendor Market on Dec. 4 and Holiday Afternoon Tea on Dec. 11.