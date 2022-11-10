Expand / Collapse search

Austin FC and APA! team up to save dogs from euthanasia

Austin FC
FOX 7 Austin

Austin FC partners with Austin Pets Alive! to feature dogs available for adoption as honorary mascots.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and Austin F.C. have saved 36 dogs that would have been otherwise euthanized by giving them a new role: honorary mascot. 

The partnership has given these dogs the publicity at games to find them a loving home. 

Many of these dogs had parvovirus, distemper virus, or were hit by a car and paralyzed. 

This mascot program is the first of its kind for a sports team. 

Vin Diesel is one of the mascots up for adoption. He is an almost five- year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix, weighing about 60 pounds. His adoption fee is $25. 

Austin FC partners with Austin Pets Alive! to feature an adoptable dog as their mascot every game. So far, 36 dogs have been adopted.