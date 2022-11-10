Austin FC and APA! team up to save dogs from euthanasia

Austin Pets Alive! and Austin F.C. have saved 36 dogs that would have been otherwise euthanized by giving them a new role: honorary mascot.

The partnership has given these dogs the publicity at games to find them a loving home.

Many of these dogs had parvovirus, distemper virus, or were hit by a car and paralyzed.

This mascot program is the first of its kind for a sports team.

Vin Diesel is one of the mascots up for adoption. He is an almost five- year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix, weighing about 60 pounds. His adoption fee is $25.