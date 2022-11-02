Expand / Collapse search

Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists

By
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday.

The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city.

The event is free and open to the public, and combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event over three weekends:

  • November 5 & 6 (West)
  • November 12 & 13 (West & East)
  • November 19 & 20 (East)

FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum met three of the more than 500 artists who will be featured at this event.

Brian Phillips

Angela Navarro 

Laurie Frick

