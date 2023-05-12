Blanton Museum to hold new grounds grand opening celebration on May 13

The Blanton Museum of Art is welcoming visitors to its newly reimagined grounds this weekend.

The Moody Patio and outdoor gathering space have been nearly ten years in the making.

Designed by internationally renowned architecture firm Snøhetta, whose principals are UT Austin alumni, the new space provides a welcoming gateway between the University of Texas at Austin campus and the city of Austin.

Among the features are a canopy of 12 distinctive 3-story shade structures that look like petals. A filter system inside collects rainwater that can be used for irrigation.

The Moody Patio also includes a lawn, two performance stages, and native plantings.

The new outdoor design also created a better drop-off area for school buses and accessibility needs.

Inside the new check-In entrance and lobby, visitors will find a commissioned artwork by Texas-based artist Gabriel Dawe, made up of thousands of colorful sewing threads.

Other new large-scale artworks can be discovered throughout the grounds, including the Butler Sound Gallery, one of the only spaces in the world dedicated to sound art.

Upcoming public events on the Moody Patio:

New Grounds Grand Opening on May 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. with remarks by special guests and performances by Gina Chavez, the Peterson Brothers, and Adrian Quesada.

Second Saturdays start June 10. Every second Saturday of the month there will be music on the grounds and programs throughout the museum.

Blanton Museum of Art hours changes: