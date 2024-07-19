Mason County Courthouse reopens after 2021 arson fire

The Mason County Courthouse has reopened after three years with a rededication ceremony on Saturday, July 13.

Former county judge Jerry Bearden cut the ribbon, celebrating the work he started and that was finished by current County Judge Sheree Hardin.

Hardin spoke with FOX 7 Austin by phone on Friday.

"Words cannot describe the significance of that day. It was the most special day that had been for us since the fire," said Judge Hardin.

The courthouse was set on fire on Feb. 4, 2021 and the flames gutted the building. County records had been removed before the fire as the building was being prepped for remodeling.

FOX 7 Austin has been tracking the restoration process from the beginning. Video from SkyFOX Drone provided a view of the big job. The exterior walls had to be stabilized.

In 2022, Judge Bearden showed FOX 7 Austin the damage inside the building and how a unique interior concrete design kept the building from falling in on itself. He was determined to rebuild.

"I had people coming in and telling me, said, ‘Judge you can’t let them tear it down’," said Judge Bearden in an April 2022 interview with FOX 7 Austin.

A year later in April 2023, the new cupola was placed on top of a new roof. The courthouse is now back to what it originally looked like when built in 1909. The paint outside, according to Judge Hardin, is the most striking change that people first notice.

"Yes, we've been told that the colors are now historically accurate, even though they don't exactly match the memories that we have pre fire. They're able to confirm those colors based on photos from 100 years ago. And the scrapings during the discovery process," said Judge Hardin.

Inside it’s a trip back in time. The courtroom is impressive with its soaring ceiling and blue walls, also historically accurate.

"So, it's awesome that we were able to keep the floors, as you know, part of the original 1909 courthouse. And then there's another feature in the Justice of the Peace office that is just breathtaking. It's a counter that was built in 1909 for the sheriff, the tax assessor collector, and over time, the top part of this counter had been removed. But now they've rebuilt that counter historically accurate. And it is a floor-to-ceiling furniture piece, and it is absolutely breathtaking," said Judge Hardin.

The rebuild cost $20 million with most of it paid by insurance and some state money. State Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction) and State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) helped push through a bill to allocate $6 million from the state. A $4 million gap in funding was covered through donations. Almost a million was left over.

"So annually we'll get to use the interest drawn on that money to help us with courthouse maintenance," said Judge Hardin.

The courthouse clock and bell were replaced with an electronic system. The original bell, damaged by the fire, is being stored. Discussions continue as to what to do with it.

County officials noted several organizations were instrumental with the restoration/rebuild project, including Architexas, CPM Texas, Stoddard General Contractors, Gerloff Company, Inc. Patriot Erectors, Heather and Little Ltd., Hull Millwork, and Curtis Hunt Restorations, Inc.

The restoration project was brought up during Tuesday’s meeting of the Texas House Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee. In the previous legislative session, the Committee pushed through legislation providing $45 million to help county officials renovate their courthouses.

Joseph Bell and John Nau, representatives from the Texas Historical Commission, told the committee the agency received more than 30 applications for renovation grants and requested more funding in the next session so more projects can be done.