Camp Lucy: Hill Country retreat full of history, activities and hidden gems

What started as a wedding venue in 2010 has become a nearly 300-acre Hill Country retreat full of history, activities and hidden gems.

Camp Lucy, in Dripping Springs, offers guests a variety of activities such as archery, hatchet throwing, yoga, hiking, fishing, s'mores roasting, vineyard tours, cocktail and olive oil tasting classes, and most recently animal husbandry, giving guests the opportunity to help with the chickens.

On any given day, guests can see a range of wildlife roaming around the property, including deer, turkeys, armadillos and javelinas, among others. There are also an array of different songbirds to search for throughout the property’s wooded areas, and Dripping Springs is a designated bird-watching destination and International Dark Sky Community.

Tillie's

Tille's is an American-Nouveau restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day and brunch on the weekend.

The restaurant is named after Atilla Hancock, the great-grandmother of Camp Lucy owner Whit Hank, who was a world traveler that brought her international discoveries to Austin.

Just in time for summer, Tillie's culinary team has crafted a special menu of pool snacks and summer cocktails for guests to enjoy while they relax by the pool – with pool service launching on May 1.

Tillie's is open to both resort guests and locals. For more information, visit tilliesdrippingsprings.com.

Camp Lucy

Every room at Camp Lucy is unique, with lots of the antique decor and furniture being sourced from around the world from Kim and Whit's international travels.

Ian’s Chapel features a restored 19th-century French colonial chapel and antique bell from Vietnam, an Events Hall created from a repurposed 1800s Amish barn originally built from hand-hewn white oak timbers in Ohio, and an open-air Pavilion made from the rare ironwood timbers of a 1930s French Colonial church and a Ludowici tile roof repurposed from the Bexar County courthouse in downtown San Antonio.

Camp Lucy is fortunate hosts many weddings, receptions, and corporate events throughout the year across the property's event venues.

The property will be hosting its first annual women's wellness retreat in July, which will be 4 days of curated, relaxing events, including talks from leaders in the wellness industry, interactive experiences, chef-prepared meals, and much more.

For more information on Camp Lucy, visit camplucy.com.