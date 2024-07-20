Central Texas families paint to raise awareness about organ donations

At the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance center in Austin, white letters spelling the name Peyton cover a purple rock.

"Somebody will read it and go, ‘Oh, there was a boy named Peyton or a person named Peyton,’" said Jacki James, Peyton’s mom. "'I wonder what his story was?'"

A few rows away, Chrissy Depine colors the name Kirby on a rock.

"His last name was Kirby, and so me and my sister just called him that," said Depine, Zachary Kirby’s mom.

Up until now, all of these families were strangers.

But, it's the same grief that brings them together to paint rocks in their loved one's memory on Saturday.

The rocks will go to a garden at the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance in San Antonio.

"We got Peyton into therapy, we tried to do all the things that you’re supposed to do, and it just didn’t work," said James.

Jacki James lost her son Peyton.

"Peyton was that kid in school that always gets picked on," said James.

He chose to take his own life at 13 years old.

Chrissy Depine lost her son, Zachary, the same way, just a day before his 23rd birthday.

"You know, I had him at a very young age, so we kind of group up together," said Depine. "I gave him life, and he gave me purpose."

Both of their boys were organ donors.

Peyton saved six people, and Zachary saved four, plus provided tissue for burn victims.

"The worst day of my life was the best day of theirs, and so knowing that there’s part of Zachary, you know, going on, living on through these other people it gives you some kind of, you know, comfort to know that as long as you speak about and tells stories and the people who receive his organs, you know, it keeps his memory alive," said Depine.

So, whoever will listen, both moms will keep sharing their son's story, using it to bring some color to a dark situation.

"I never get tired of saying Peyton's name," said James "I hope that telling Peyton’s story and talking about TOSA encourages people to talk about it before they have to."

If you're interested in registering as an organ donor, you can sign up with the DMV or Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

James added the best way to guarantee you become an organ donor is to tell your family and friends about it. Often, they will be the ones making the final decision for you.