Easy holiday recipes from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum

Whether you're hosting a gathering or just looking for festive recipes this holiday season, FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has a few fun and simple ideas.

Candy Cane Crescent Recipe

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated crescent roll dough

whipped cream cheese

strawberry jam

Optional: sub sliced brie for the cream cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Lay out the crescent roll dough & cut each triangle in half, lengthwise On a non-stick cookie sheet, place crescent triangles in a vertical row, pointing in the same direction with the thicker edges overlapping slightly & press edges together Spread whipped cream cheese one inch from the edge on each crescent, then add the jam on top of the cream cheese Fold over the tips of the dough to enclose the filling, gently pick up the top of the dough to shape into a candy cane Bake at 350 degrees for 12-18 minutes until the crescent is slightly brown

Candy Cane Caprese Board

Ingredients:

16 oz log of pre-sliced mozzarella

2-3 large tomatoes sliced about ¼ in thick

basil leaves

balsamic glaze

olive oil

sea salt

crostini crackers or toasted baguettes, for serving

Instructions:

Slice the tomatoes and then cut each slice in half Layer tomatoes and mozzarella, alternating each one & make into a candy cane shape Drizzle with olive oil & add sea salt over the stop Serve with crostini crackers or toasted baguettes & a side of balsamic glaze

Holiday Pomegranate Walnut Bark

Ingredients:

1 cup pomegranate seeds

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2-3/4 cups walnut pieces

Instructions:

Layer pomegranate seeds and walnut pieces on parchment paper Melt chocolate chips Pour melted chocolate over the pomegranate seed/walnut mixture Refrigerate for at least one hour Break apart bark & enjoy

Bésame Ice Cream

Looking for something to go with all of these tasty treats? Local ice cream maker Bésame is holding a Holiday Box presale December 16 and 17 or until sold out.

The Holiday Pint Pack has 4 Holiday Pints and include a "Bésame Y’all" t-shirt.

Cookies for Caring

The Driskill and Austin American Statesman are supporting families in need this holiday season with Cookies for Caring.

For $50, you can purchase a cookie tin with baked goods from pastry chefs around town.

All proceeds go to the Austin American-Statesman's Season for Caring fund.

Fronks Egg Nog

Fronks offers organic and sprouted nut milks in Austin and it can be delivered right to your door. The brand uses sprouted nuts, no added sugar, no preservatives or GMO. Through January 6, Fronks is offering its vegan eggnog available here.