Easy holiday recipes from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - Whether you're hosting a gathering or just looking for festive recipes this holiday season, FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has a few fun and simple ideas.
Candy Cane Crescent Recipe
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated crescent roll dough
whipped cream cheese
strawberry jam
Optional: sub sliced brie for the cream cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Lay out the crescent roll dough & cut each triangle in half, lengthwise
- On a non-stick cookie sheet, place crescent triangles in a vertical row, pointing in the same direction with the thicker edges overlapping slightly & press edges together
- Spread whipped cream cheese one inch from the edge on each crescent, then add the jam on top of the cream cheese
- Fold over the tips of the dough to enclose the filling, gently pick up the top of the dough to shape into a candy cane
- Bake at 350 degrees for 12-18 minutes until the crescent is slightly brown
Candy Cane Caprese Board
Ingredients:
16 oz log of pre-sliced mozzarella
2-3 large tomatoes sliced about ¼ in thick
basil leaves
balsamic glaze
olive oil
sea salt
crostini crackers or toasted baguettes, for serving
Instructions:
- Slice the tomatoes and then cut each slice in half
- Layer tomatoes and mozzarella, alternating each one & make into a candy cane shape
- Drizzle with olive oil & add sea salt over the stop
- Serve with crostini crackers or toasted baguettes & a side of balsamic glaze
Holiday Pomegranate Walnut Bark
Holiday Pomegranate Walnut Bark
Ingredients:
1 cup pomegranate seeds
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2-3/4 cups walnut pieces
Instructions:
- Layer pomegranate seeds and walnut pieces on parchment paper
- Melt chocolate chips
- Pour melted chocolate over the pomegranate seed/walnut mixture
- Refrigerate for at least one hour
- Break apart bark & enjoy
Bésame Ice Cream
Bésame Holiday Box
Looking for something to go with all of these tasty treats? Local ice cream maker Bésame is holding a Holiday Box presale December 16 and 17 or until sold out.
The Holiday Pint Pack has 4 Holiday Pints and include a "Bésame Y’all" t-shirt.
Cookies for Caring
Cookies for Caring
The Driskill and Austin American Statesman are supporting families in need this holiday season with Cookies for Caring.
For $50, you can purchase a cookie tin with baked goods from pastry chefs around town.
All proceeds go to the Austin American-Statesman's Season for Caring fund.
Fronks Egg Nog
Fronks Egg Nog
Fronks offers organic and sprouted nut milks in Austin and it can be delivered right to your door. The brand uses sprouted nuts, no added sugar, no preservatives or GMO. Through January 6, Fronks is offering its vegan eggnog available here.