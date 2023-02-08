Family-friendly Yoga on the Green returns to Maaribu in South Austin

Yoga on the Green is back on the lawn at Maaribu. The local home decor shop is inviting the entire family for some mindful movement and treats from their bakery for a good cause.

The family series, guided by ATX Yoga Girl, benefits SAFE Austin. It's happening Feb. 11 and March 4 at 10 a.m. at the South First shop.

Cynthia Aguillón Bernard, yoga teacher and founder of ATX Yoga Girl, says family classes are a playful and inspiring way to connect with your tribe and other families in your community.

All are invited especially the kids at heart.

Bernard says, "Expect stretching, balancing, breathing, partner poses and plenty of time to have FUN all blended with storytelling and music!"

SAFE Austin is on a mission to stop abuse for everyone. Programs include: residential and support services, child abuse prevention and intervention services, and community services.

Their 24-hour SAFEline is available for anyone experiencing assault, abuse or a lack of safety. You can call 512-267-SAFE (7233) or text 737-888-7233.

While you're at Maaribu for yoga supporting a great cause, be sure to check out the home decor and gift store.

We stopped by this morning for the scoop on the latest trends.

Maaribu says 2023 is going to be all about the hyper-personalized home. Creating a unique space that reflects your individuality and what you value. This includes bright and bold colors, biophilia, and buying items with sustainability in mind.

Maaribu says you can change seasons and adapt to new trends with simple changes – incorporate color and pattern with new textiles (pillows, throws, and rugs), as well as books that reflect passions and personal interests. Bring spring inside with bright citrus and bold floral scents from our Trudon and Tatine candle lines.

Desert landscapes are going to be huge in 2023! Check out Maaribu's Maarfa inspired selections and incorporate desert hues and decor into your home.

If you’re not sure how to refresh a room, or need a space completely re-imagined, Maaribu is launching Interior Design services in the coming months. And they're holding their biggest sale to date this week. Check out their Guadalupe location to find amazing prices on furniture, decor, bedding, and more.

Maaribu also features a bakery with gluten-free, scratch-made, GMO-free ingredients and pasture-raised eggs.

There are two locations. South First has espresso and wellness beverages, and the Guadalupe location has the same baked goods and canned beverages.