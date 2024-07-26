Man charged with murder for stabbing another to death in Southeast Austin

article

A man was arrested for stabbing another man to death in Southeast Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on July 24, around 10:29 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab call at the Array Apartments at 2101 Burton Drive in South Austin. The 911 caller said someone had been stabbed.

When officers and ATCEMS arrived, they found 23-year-old Javier Antonio Navarro Quesada with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation showed the altercation was a result of a stolen vehicle.

Alex Trevino, 34, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. He is charged with murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.