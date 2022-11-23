'Holiday Around the Hill' features shopping for a good cause

You can experience small town Texas this Small Business Saturday with a boutique crawl, called ‘Holiday Around the Hill’, in Liberty Hill.

Started in 2019, this semi-annual shopping event also raises money for the local community. This year, the event will help fund the new Liberty Hill Public Library building.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., shoppers are invited to visit each of the 8 stores taking part in the event. You'll get a passport and if you get a stamp at each location, you'll be entered into a grand prize drawing for $400 in gift cards.

The boutiques participating in this event include:

Simply Home Boutique

Pep and Punch

The Blue Door Gift Store

Ginger Roots Boutique

Two Brand It

Viridian Rowe

Hill Country Hickster

Liberty Hill Outfitters

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hoparoundthehill/.