Expand / Collapse search

'Holiday Around the Hill' features shopping for a good cause

By
Published 
Liberty Hill
FOX 7 Austin

'Holiday Around the Hill' features shopping for a good cause

This year's event will help fund the new Liberty Hill Public Library building.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - You can experience small town Texas this Small Business Saturday with a boutique crawl, called ‘Holiday Around the Hill’, in Liberty Hill.

Started in 2019, this semi-annual shopping event also raises money for the local community. This year, the event will help fund the new Liberty Hill Public Library building.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., shoppers are invited to visit each of the 8 stores taking part in the event. You'll get a passport and if you get a stamp at each location, you'll be entered into a grand prize drawing for $400 in gift cards.

Shop local at a boutique crawl this weekend

'Holiday Around the Hill' is a semi-annual shopping event in Liberty Hill that raises money for local non-profits. It's happening this Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The boutiques participating in this event include:

  • Simply Home Boutique
  • Pep and Punch 
  • The Blue Door Gift Store 
  • Ginger Roots Boutique 
  • Two Brand It 
  • Viridian Rowe 
  • Hill Country Hickster
  • Liberty Hill Outfitters 

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hoparoundthehill/.