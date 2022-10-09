'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop

Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look.

Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.

In their latest Keeping Score segment, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe visited one of the rescue organization's thrift shop locations to have a little competition where the pair each had to put together a Halloween costume using only items they found in the store.

Costumes were judged in three categories: creativity, performance and originality, with ten points possible in each. However, since the scores were tied, FOX 7 Austin viewers get to decide.

Vote in the poll below and tell us who you think won this round of Keeping Score!