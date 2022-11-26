Leander, Cedar Park dads team up to shoot hoops for charity

Dads in Leander and Cedar Park are teaming up Sunday to shoot some hoops and raise money for charity.

The Leander/Cedar Park Dads Group is hosting its 3x3 Charity Basketball Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Premier Athletic Complex (The PAC) in Leander.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Toys for Tots of Austin, and participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

Those interested in participating can sign up online. Entry is $40 per person.

There will be 32 teams in the tournament and players will be randomly selected for each team. Practice begins at noon with the team draw at 12:45 p.m. and the tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

The group says there will be cash prizes for the top three teams and swag for all players, as well as an MVP Award.