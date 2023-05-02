What's happening on Music Lane for Mother's Day, summer

Mother's Day and summer days are just around the corner.

We headed to South Congress to get a look at some of the happenings on Music Lane for the summer season.

SunLife Organics

Sunlife Organics is more than just a juice bar. It's on a mission to love, heal and inspire.

Summer House at Hotel Magdalena

Summer House on Music Lane will be offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for Mother's Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The restaurant at Hotel Magdalena will offer a choice of dishes such as Avocado Salad with baby tomato, garden herbs, candied amaranth, & feta, the Fried Chicken Sandwich with corn flake crust, summer house hot sauce, shredded lettuce, mayonnaise, & bread + butter pickles, our Eggs in Purgatory with herb pesto, Aleppo, lentils, & Za’atar toast, and more.

Each table also gets an assortment of house-made pastries and a choice of espresso drink or brunch cocktail.

There will be à la carte options available as well for kids.

Hotel Magdalena also has a Sunbathers Society for people who would like to use the pool on Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m.

It costs $30 per person.

Food and drinks will be available from Magdalena Bar, with its refreshed menu from Executive Chef Jeffrey Hundelt, who is also behind Summer House on Music Lane.

Aba Austin

Aba has just launched a new happy hour, located in their newly opened Paseo Bar, Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

If you can’t get a reservation at the in-demand Music Lane restaurant, the Paseo Bar is perfect for walk-ins.

Aba's menu incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from the Mediterranean, including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece. The bar program showcases rare Mediterranean-inspired wines and spirits.