Round Top, Texas offers small-town charm, antiques, and famous pies

Looking for a day trip? Round Top, located just over an hour east of Austin, is known for its antiques, famous pies, and small-town Texas charm.

If you want to make a weekend of it, there's a boutique hotel called The Frenchie that offers an eclectic mix of 1800s farmhouse and modern elements.

The Frenchie is located within walking distance of downtown, and it's a great place to relax after a long day exploring with its pool, hot tub, and massage services.

Royers Round Top Café is another local gem, offering gourmet comfort food and famous pies.

For 30 years, this family-owned café has been a local hotspot. If you're too full for dessert, you can also order pies to go or pick up a cookbook and try making your own at home.

If you're planning to order a pie for Thanksgiving, make sure you do it by this Friday online or this Sunday in person.