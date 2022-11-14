Expand / Collapse search

Round Top, Texas offers small-town charm, antiques, and famous pies

Round Top is known for its antiques, famous pies, and small-town Texas charm. For those who visit, there's a boutique hotel with an eclectic mix of 1800s farmhouse and modern elements.

ROUND TOP, Texas - Looking for a day trip? Round Top, located just over an hour east of Austin, is known for its antiques, famous pies, and small-town Texas charm.

If you want to make a weekend of it, there's a boutique hotel called The Frenchie that offers an eclectic mix of 1800s farmhouse and modern elements.

The Frenchie is located within walking distance of downtown, and it's a great place to relax after a long day exploring with its pool, hot tub, and massage services.

Gourmet comfort food, pies, and memories -- Royers Round Top Café celebrates 30 years. The café is located just over an hour east of Austin in Round Top, an area know for its antiques and small-town Texas charm.

Royers Round Top Café is another local gem, offering gourmet comfort food and famous pies.

For 30 years, this family-owned café has been a local hotspot. If you're too full for dessert, you can also order pies to go or pick up a cookbook and try making your own at home.

If you're planning to order a pie for Thanksgiving, make sure you do it by this Friday online or this Sunday in person.

