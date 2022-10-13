San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration

San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration.

The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village

Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day of the Dead river parade which features colorful handcrafted barges with altars, catrinas and costumes floating on the San Antonio River.

The parade is set for Oct. 27 and will be broadcast as a one-hour television special streaming Nov. 1 on Peacock as America's first nationally televised Day of the Dead event.

