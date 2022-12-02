Team behind acclaimed Suerte restaurant opens its latest concept Este

The team behind the nationally-acclaimed restaurant Suerte recently opened its latest concept Este in East Austin.

Led by owner Sam Hellman-Mass and 2021 FOOD & WINE’s Best New Chef Fermín Núñez, Este celebrates coastal Mexican cuisine, charcoal cooking, and fresh seafood sourced from close relationships with premier fishmongers.

Over the past couple years while developing Este, Fermín and Sam traveled to several cities along the coast of Mexico including Ensenada, Valle de Guadalupe, Tijuana, Puerto Escondido, Tampico, and Merida and were inspired by the incredible culture, seafood, and people.



Este is located at 2113 Manor Road at the site of the former Eastside Cafe.

In addition to updating and rebuilding the original building, which was built in the 1920’s, the team has also brought the longstanding garden back to vibrant life. It features local vegetables grown with rotational farming, birdhouses for the migratory purple martins, and beehives onsite so bees can pollinate the crops.

The menu at Este features oysters, ceviches, aguachiles, a very fun seafood platter, fried fish tacos made with pressed-to-order tortillas, and charcoal grilled shrimp and whole fish.



Este is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. with happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Reservations are available at esteatx.com.