Super Bowl snack ideas from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum

The Super Bowl is this Sunday on FOX 7, and if you're looking for some snacks to serve, we've got you covered.

FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has recipes for almond flour chocolate chip cookies, buffalo chicken sliders, and barbacoa bean dip.

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

3 cups of almond flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. sea salt

½ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs (or sub with 1/2 cup applesauce)

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat your over to 375 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, mix wet ingredients. Then, mix all ingredients together.

Stir in the chocolate chips.

Spray your pan with non-stick spray or lightly coat it with coconut oil.

Place tablespoon size balls on your pan.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until the tops are golden.

Want some milk to go with those cookies? Support local and try Fronks nut milk. Their strawberry flavor is made with their signature almond/cashew blend making it smooth and creamy. They use organic strawberries with a little organic beet powder for a nutrient boost and that perfect pink color.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

1 pack 12 ct. Hawaiian Rolls

3 cups shredded chicken

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1-2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

1/4 cup bleu cheese

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 chopped green onions

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the Hawaiian roll pack in half with a large serrated knife. Don't separate the rolls top to bottom, cut them in half the same way you would a bagel.

In a bowl, mix shredded chicken with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Cover the bottom layer of the rolls with shredded cheese, then layer the buffalo chicken on top.

Add the bleu cheese on top of the chicken layer, or add more of the shredded cheese if you're omitting the bleu cheese.

Put the top layer of bread on and brush melted butter on the top of the rolls.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the rolls are golden and the cheese is completely melted through.

Want to take the prep work out of cooking for your guests? Dog Haus Four Points has three great ‘take and bake’ options. They offer 24 packs of Cheeseburger sliders, Pastrami sliders and they even have Impossible sliders for those who are looking for a meatless option. All of their take and bake options are make with 100% all-natural, vegetarian-fed, and hormone- and antibiotic-free meat served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Barbacoa Bean Dip

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked barbacoa (Tierra's is from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue

1/2 cup refried beans

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together.

Heat through & enjoy with tortilla chips or your favorite crackers.

Feel free to double or triple the recipe.