Unplug and have fun with fitness, challenges, and friends at The WEEKend in Leander

With a new year often comes new year fitness goals.

Cedar Trunk Ranch is hosting an event to help hard-workers reignite their passion.

The WEEKend is a three-day event where you'll sweat, think, collaborate and compete – some of the things that might make you feel like a kid again.

The WEEKend features a summer camp-like atmosphere with activities for adults such as pickleball, paintball, lake sports, a cold plunge, and more.

But it's not all about physical activity. Organizers say the event will include top chefs and they even plan to have a comedian perform.

The WEEKend takes place January 13-15 in Leander. For more information visit theweekend.fun.