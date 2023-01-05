Expand / Collapse search

Unplug and have fun with fitness, challenges, and friends at The WEEKend in Leander

By
Published 
Leander
FOX 7 Austin

The WEEKend offers 3 days of fun at its wellness retreat in Leander

The Cedar Trunk Ranch event features top chefs, pickleball, paintball, lake sports, a cold plunge and more.

LEANDER, Texas - With a new year often comes new year fitness goals. 

Cedar Trunk Ranch is hosting an event to help hard-workers reignite their passion.

The WEEKend is a three-day event where you'll sweat, think, collaborate and compete – some of the things that might make you feel like a kid again.

Unplug and have fun with fitness, challenges, and friends at The WEEKend in Leander

The Cedar Trunk Ranch event features top chefs, pickleball, paintball, lake sports, a cold plunge and more.

The WEEKend features a summer camp-like atmosphere with activities for adults such as pickleball, paintball, lake sports, a cold plunge, and more.

But it's not all about physical activity. Organizers say the event will include top chefs and they even plan to have a comedian perform.

The WEEKend takes place January 13-15 in Leander. For more information visit theweekend.fun.

Enjoy a cold plunge, paintball, lake sports and more at The WEEKend in Leander

Unplug and have fun in a summer camp-like atmosphere at the Cedar Trunk Ranch just outside of Austin this weekend.