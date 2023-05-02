Treaty Oak Distilling offering tastings, tours, events and more

Treaty Oak Distilling is changing the landscape of whiskey distilling by infusing it with artistic perspectives and new expertise.

Treaty Oak was founded in 2006 as the 4th distillery in Texas.

The 28-acre ranch in Dripping Springs includes two bars, a restaurant, and a production facility where they make craft whiskey (Treaty Oak) and gin (Waterloo Gin).

At the ranch, Treaty Oak offers tastings, tours, events and live music every Friday and Saturday.

Memorial Day Party at Treaty Oak Distilling

This Memorial Day weekend, on May 27, Treaty Oak Distilling is partnering with Austin Speed Shop and Mill Scale Metalworkers for a day of Texas whiskey, barbecue, hot rods and live music.

It wouldn't be a Treaty Oak party without two single barrel releases kicking off at 12 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Southern Smoke Foundation.

The car show roundup will be from noon to 5 p.m.

Wristbands get you unlimited bites from guest chefs and pitmasters from 2 to 5 p.m.

Heritage Fire at Star Hill Ranch

Heritage Fire is also coming to Austin for the first time on May 7 at Star Ranch and Treaty Oak Distilling will be there.

The event, from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature bites from over 20 Austin chefs, alongside local farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and barkeeps.

After tasting each dish, guest will get to vote for the ‘Best Bite of the Day’.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.