South Austin Valentine Shmalentine Bash features food, music, braids and more

The fourth annual Valentine Shmalentine bash is happening tonight with dancing, food demos, a hair braiding bar and more.

It's happening February 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Lamar Union Plaza.

Celebrate the ultimate alternative to Valentine's Day with your date (or besties!) under the Austin skyline.

Get glammed up at The Collective ATX. They'll be hosting a braid and face gem bar, as well as racks of select items from their interal boutique Shop Pretty Modern.

They'll also be hosting giveaways for a gift basket and a $50 gift card to Shop Pretty Modern at the event.

There will also be a brow bar from EWC, demos and IV specials from Kalologie 360 Spa and Restore Hyper Wellness, and so much more.

Valentines Shmalentines features bites from Shake Shack, TLC, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Tiny Pies, and Mandala.

Mandala will be live grilling up on the pool deck and providing samples to guests of their signature apps like Mini Rice Pancakes with Coconut Cream, Egg Rolls, Cajun Butter Edamame and Grilled Pork Skewers.

Mandala will also be giving out red envelopes to the first 300 guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year with special gifts inside including coupon for a free entree, coupon for free appetizer, coupon for free drinks, or gift cards.

The envelope also contains and invitation to join them for crawfish season. Their cult-followed Vietnamese crawfish is a must-try during the spring.

After the bash, head down to Alamo Drafthouse's 'The Highball' to enjoy the after-party for those who want to keep the party going -- it's a live karaoke party!

It's free to attend but RSVP is required: https://rsvplink.ticketbud.com/lu-vday-2023