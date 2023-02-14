Austin-based food startup donates to Austin Pets Alive! for Valentine's Day

ZIKI is an Austin-based food startup pioneering the no-seed-oil movement in fast-casual dining.

They're inviting the community to dine with them for Valentine's Day, and they're donating a portion of the proceeds to Austin Pets Alive!

ZIKI has 7 locations around town serving Greek and Mexican fusion cuisine.

In addition to not cooking with any seed oils, canola oils, vegetable oils, they are also completely soy-free and use sustainable ingredients.