She closed her eyes and blindly picked lottery numbers. It worked.

If seeing is believing, then not seeing may be the winning strategy for future lottery players.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Renee Komanetsky became $100,000 richer after blindly picking her lottery numbers.

The Weaverville woman played the Powerball by closing her eyes and pointing to numbers at random.

RELATED: School bus driver wins $150,000 on $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage

"I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes and pick," Komanetsky said in a news release.

Komanetsky, 50, said she usually plays Quick Pick tickets when she plays Powerball. However, she switched it up and played Powerball through the state’s lottery official mobile app.

She closed her eyes and tapped her phone six times.

"It was just something I tried this time," she said. "I guess I’ll be doing all my tickets that way now," she continued.

Komanetsky bought her $3 ticket in the January 14 drawing. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

RELATED: NC woman wins $2M scratch-off lottery prize months after $1M win

"When I saw I won I didn’t think it was real," she said. "I thought something was wrong with the app," she added.

Komanetsky took home $71,251 after taxes. She bought an Oculus VR headset to celebrate.

"My head is still spinning," she said. "It didn’t seem real until I came in here," she continued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

