1 adult, 1 child injured in rollover crash on US 290

One adult and one child were injured following a rollover crash in Austin Monday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said around 2:38 p.m., a rollover crash happened at 9600 E US 290 near Johnny Morris Road.

It was later reported that an adult with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and a child with serious injuries were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect extended toad closures in the area.

