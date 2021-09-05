1 dead, 1 injured in crash on North MoPac

Multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on North MoPac this afternoon following a deadly rollover crash.

ATCEMS says it was first alerted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon after calls came in about a rollover crash.

Reports say one person was in critical condition and bystanders on scene were performing CPR.

When EMS arrived they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

ATCEMS has not said at this time if the second person is facing life-threatening injuries.

