1 dead, 1 other injured after deadly stabbing in Taylor

One person is dead and another was injured after a stabbing in Taylor, police said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 7, around 11:26 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Kings Canyon Drive to a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they were told there was a victim of a knife attack. The victim, 22-year-old Ashley McMicken, died from her injuries. Another victim, 22-year-old Kilee Schmidt, was injured.

The suspect, 22-year-old Thomas Michael Flinders, left before officers arrived.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flinders. He was later found at his home in Jarrell and arrested.

He was charged with murder.