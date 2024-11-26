1 dead, 1 other seriously injured in Cedar Park crash

The Brief 1 person was killed, and one other person was seriously injured in a Cedar Park crash Crash remains under investigation



One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a deadly crash in Cedar Park, police said.

Cedar Park police said in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 26, officers responded to a crash on US 183A Toll Road near the Park Street overpass involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the pickup was killed. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police said they want to remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving, and the importance of driving at safe speeds.