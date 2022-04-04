1 dead, 2 children injured after car crashes into pole in South Austin

One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash in South Austin Monday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a pole at 6700 S IH 35 NB. Two children were transported to Dell Childrens with potentially serious injuries. One person was pronounced dead, ATCEMS said.

There are road closures due to the crash. Officials said drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

