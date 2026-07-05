1 dead, 5 wounded including 2 kids in San Antonio apartment complex shooting

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The Brief An exchange of gunfire on San Antonio's Eastside late Saturday night left one person dead and five others wounded. Among the five injured victims are two children under the age of 12, who were transported to a local hospital alongside a wounded suspect. While San Antonio police have successfully taken one suspect into custody, a second suspect remains at large as the investigation continues.



A late-night shooting involving an exchange of gunfire near a San Antonio apartment complex left one person dead and five others injured Saturday, including two children under the age of 12, police said.

San Antonio shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the corner of Lamar Street and North Mittman Street on the city's Eastside at 10:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of multiple gunshots.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, three suspects were walking in the area when they opened fire toward an apartment complex. Investigators believe an exchange of gunfire followed.

Six people were shot during the incident, including one of the suspects. One person was pronounced dead, though authorities have not yet disclosed that individual's identity.

All the injured victims, including the two young children under the age of 12 and the wounded suspect, were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Police confirmed one suspect is in custody, while another remains at large.

Detectives and scene investigators worked through the night collecting evidence. Officials cautioned that the information is preliminary and the investigation remains active and ongoing.