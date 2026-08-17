Fort Worth stolen ambulance chase: Police identify man shot, killed by DPS

The Brief Fort Worth police identify man shot, killed by DPS after chase in stolen ambulance Benjamin Randall Collins died at the scene on I-35 in Austin He reportedly stole an ambulance from a Fort Worth fire station and drove south, evading law enforcement



Police have identified a man shot and killed by Texas DPS in Austin after he reportedly stole an ambulance in Fort Worth.

26-year-old Benjamin Randall Collins died at the scene on August 13.

Police also released a mugshot of Collins from a previous arrest earlier this month.

The backstory:

Texas DPS says that at around 6:30 a.m., troopers were notified about a stolen Fort Worth Fire/EMS ambulance traveling southbound on I-35 in Williamson County.

A DPS trooper located the ambulance and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Emergency lights were activated, but officials say the driver refused to stop and began actively evading law enforcement.

Officials say the driver continued southbound on I-35 and around Highway 290 area in Austin, where the driver began intentionally ramming multiple vehicles.

Troopers attempted a pit maneuver, but the ambulance continued to evade and ram vehicles as it got onto the I-35 upper deck.

Featured article

Officials say that's when a trooper fired their gun at the driver. The driver died at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported one person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed in a statement that one of its ambulances was stolen from Station 4 located at 2954 Old Mansfield Road in Fort Worth.

Officials said they can only confirm the ambulance was stolen and will release more information as they piece together details of the incident with the multiple agencies involved.