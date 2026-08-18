The Brief New Braunfels temporarily suspends TNR program after cat tests positive for rabies Cat was picked up in 800 block of W. Mill Street last week Program is suspended for four weeks for a one-mile area around where the cat was found



The City of New Braunfels has temporarily suspended its trap, neuter, release (TNR) program for most of the city after a rabid cat was found last week.

What they're saying:

City animal welfare staff picked up a cat in the 800 block of W. Mill Street, a block over from W. San Antonio Street, last week. The cat had reportedly been acting aggressively and exhibiting strange conduct.

The cat subsequently tested positive for rabies.

Due to this, the city has temporarily suspended its TNR program for feral cats for the next four weeks within a one-mile radius of where the cat was found. That radius covers much of the city.

If there are no other positive rabies cases in that area within those four weeks, then the city will resume the TNR program.

What you can do:

Health officials are reminding everyone to be cautious of unfamiliar animals.

The city has some tips on how to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Avoid Wild Animals: Do not approach or hand-feed wildlife like foxes, raccoons, bats, or skunks, as they may carry rabies

Keep Pets Vaccinated: Ensure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations

Secure Food & Trash: Store garbage and pet food in sealed containers to avoid attracting wild animals

Avoid Bats: If a bat is inside your home, contain it carefully and contact authorities

Seek Medical Attention for Bites/Scratches: Clean wounds and seek immediate medical care if bitten or scratched by an animal

Report Unusual Animal Behavior: Contact authorities if an animal appears disoriented, aggressive, or unafraid of humans

Don’t touch: Do not touch sick or injured animals

Residents are also advised to watch for these signs before reporting an animal:

Partial paralysis or the inability to walk normal

Circling or staggering as if disoriented

Acting aggressively for no reason

Acting unnaturally tame

If you see an animal with any of these signs, you should not approach the animal and should instead contact New Braunfels Animal Welfare staff at 830-608-2183.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system.

Rabies can be spread by the bite of an animal sick with rabies or through the saliva of a rabid animal entering a fresh scratch or similar skin injury.

In Texas, rabies is most commonly found in skunks, bats, coyotes, raccoons, and foxes, says HCHD.

After exposure, the virus has to travel to the brain before it can cause symptoms, meaning it could take weeks or months for symptoms to appear, says the CDC.

Symptoms of rabies

The CDC says the first symptoms may last several days, including:

Prodrome including weakness, discomfort, fever, or headache

Discomfort, prickling, or an itching sensation at the site of the bite

Severe cases can cause brain dysfunction within two weeks of those symptoms. Signs include one or more of the following:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Confusion

Agitation

Delirium

Hallucinations

Hydrophobia (fear of water)

Hypersalivation

Seizures