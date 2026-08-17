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Big Bend National Park border wall construction paused

By
FOX Local
U.S. Border Wall
Published August 17, 2026 2:05 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 2:05 PM CDT
Big Bend National Park: Lawsuit to stop work
Big Bend National Park: Lawsuit to stop work

Big Bend National Park: Lawsuit to stop work

A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop border security work inside Big Bend National Park. Amelia Jones with FOX 4 Dallas has the details.

The Brief

    • Work to build a section of border wall through Big Bend National Park has been paused, according to the Border Patrol chief.
    • Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said the pause will give him time to visit the site and conduct an "on-the-ground evaluation."
    • Construction in the beloved Texas national park led to the filing of a lawsuit by tribal and environmental groups to halt the project.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas - Construction of a section of border wall through Big Bend National Park has been paused.

What we know:

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said Monday that the pause is meant to give him time to visit the site and conduct an "on-the-ground evaluation."

"Now over the next couple of days, I will join a small team to evaluate the terrain and listen to local leadership, community members and stakeholders to ensure that we secure our borders while simultaneously protecting BBNP for generations to come," Scott said in a post on X.

The backstory:

Images of heavy equipment rumbling across the picturesque landscape of the park surfaced last week, leading some to wonder whether the pristine nature of the wilderness would be wrecked.

Scott issued a statement after those images, saying CBP was not building a 30-foot wall or installing bright lights through Big Bend. 

Related

Bulldozers begin work on border security project in Big Bend National Park
article

Bulldozers begin work on border security project in Big Bend National Park

Heavy machinery has begun clearing land in Big Bend National Park for border security roads and detection technology.

"CBP is building one new access road, improving existing roads, installing detection technology, and placing vehicle barriers in limited, strategic locations," Scott said in the statement.

Tribal groups filed a lawsuit that sought to halt construction, arguing that the work threatens archaeological resources and places of "culture and potentially religious significance."

The Source: Information in this story came from X and previous FOX Local reporting.

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