Big Bend National Park border wall construction paused

The Brief Work to build a section of border wall through Big Bend National Park has been paused, according to the Border Patrol chief. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said the pause will give him time to visit the site and conduct an "on-the-ground evaluation." Construction in the beloved Texas national park led to the filing of a lawsuit by tribal and environmental groups to halt the project.



Construction of a section of border wall through Big Bend National Park has been paused.

What we know:

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said Monday that the pause is meant to give him time to visit the site and conduct an "on-the-ground evaluation."

"Now over the next couple of days, I will join a small team to evaluate the terrain and listen to local leadership, community members and stakeholders to ensure that we secure our borders while simultaneously protecting BBNP for generations to come," Scott said in a post on X.

The backstory:

Images of heavy equipment rumbling across the picturesque landscape of the park surfaced last week, leading some to wonder whether the pristine nature of the wilderness would be wrecked.

Scott issued a statement after those images, saying CBP was not building a 30-foot wall or installing bright lights through Big Bend.

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"CBP is building one new access road, improving existing roads, installing detection technology, and placing vehicle barriers in limited, strategic locations," Scott said in the statement.

Tribal groups filed a lawsuit that sought to halt construction, arguing that the work threatens archaeological resources and places of "culture and potentially religious significance."