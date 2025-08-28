1 dead, bystander injured after officer-involved shooting in South Austin

The Brief One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting APD said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W Slaughter Lane No officers were injured



One man is dead, and a bystander was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on August 28, around 6:49 p.m., officers responded to a strip mall in the 1800 block of W Slaughter Lane.

APD Chief Lisa Davis said a man who was being investigated for multiple burglaries, who committed a home invasion and pointed a gun at a homeowner within the last 24 hours, was seen by officers at the strip mall on W Slaughter Lane.

When officers approached the suspect, he pulled a gun out of his waistband. An innocent bystander tackled him.

Officers then shot and killed the suspect. It was unclear if the suspect fired their gun.

The bystander was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be OK.

"It's really scary when you have a public place like this, where people are coming for dinner, and they're coming to get their haircut and for sandwiches. But again, this is a violent offender that is on our streets. And to keep Austin safe, that's what we're here for. To get a violent offender off, that is what we do," said Chief Davis.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired their gun is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The name of the suspect has not been released yet.