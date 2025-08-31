1 dead following fight at apartment complex investigated by TCSO

The Brief Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in her 30s who was found injured in an apartment complex parking lot. The death is being treated as suspicious, following witness reports of a fight and possible physical abuse. The cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.



Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on East Parmer Lane at 12:51 am on August 31, 2025.

The suspicious death was related to a disturbance call at an apartment complex.

What we know:

Callers reported people yelling and fighting in the parking lot. In the minutes before deputies arrived, several of the involved individuals fled the scene.

Deputies discovered a female in her 30s lying on the pavement in need of immediate medical assistance. CPR was administered on scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital by ATCEMS.

At 4:22 am, the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

TCSO detectives currently consider the death to be suspicious. Witness statements indicate the possibility of physical abuse at the hands of a subject on scene, and the possibility that the woman was pushed in front of a moving vehicle.

Detectives are not ruling out any possibility at this time.

What's next:

An autopsy will be conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death.

TCSO’s investigation is ongoing and indicates that all parties involved in the disturbance are known to each other.