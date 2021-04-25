1 dead in North Austin after being shot multiple times, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a death in North Austin after it was reported a person was shot multiple times.
Austin Police Association says the incident occurred at 8105 Research Blvd. in North Austin near a mobile home park.
At this time there is no suspect in custody, though ADP says they do not believe there to be a threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously and by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.
This is developing story, check back for updates.