1 dead in wreck on SH 130

One person has died in a wreck on SH 130 in Southeast Travis County, and another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:43 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of South SH 130 near Maha Loop.

At least one person was ejected from the vehicle.

ATCEMS says drivers should expect extended closures in the area. Avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.