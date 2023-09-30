1 hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Austin

A person is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries after being ejected and pinned under a vehicle following a rollover crash near the airport, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS reported that a vehicle rescue was in progress at approximately 5:33 a.m. Saturday morning at the 1100 block of the Bastrop Highway service road in southeast Austin.

ATCEMS said that the crash was a rollover collision, and that a patient had been ejected and was now pinned beneath the vehicle.

Medics and members of the Austin Fire Department extricated the patient. EMS declared the adult patient a trauma alert.

The unconscious adult trauma alert patient was transported to Dell Seton by EMS with critical life-threatening injuries.