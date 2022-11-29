1 person injured in shooting at Givens District Park

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in East Austin.

Police said the call came in at 3:05 p.m. of a shooting at Givens District Park, at 3811 E. 12th St.

One person was injured with a gun shot wound, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

