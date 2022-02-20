1 killed, 1 transported following auto-pedestrian crash in NE Austin

One person has been killed and one transported to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in Northeast Austin.

ATCEMS says that medics responded to the crash at 1000 E. Anderson Lane just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

One adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported as a Trauma Alert to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Two other adult patients refused transport, says ATCEMS.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter