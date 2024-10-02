1 killed in crash after SUV runs red light, hits another vehicle

The brief A person was killed in a crash in Northwest Austin. An SUV ran a red light and hit another vehicle.



One person is dead after a crash in Northwest Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Sept. 28, around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and North Capital of Texas Highway.

An SUV ran a red light at the intersection and hit a hatchback that had a green light.

One of the passengers in the SUV was taken to a hospital, but later died from their injuries. Two other passengers in the SUV were also injured.

The drivers remained on the scene, and are cooperating with the investigation.

This is Austin's 67th deadly crash of 2024.