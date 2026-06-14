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1 killed in East Austin crash

By
FOX 7 Austin
Traffic
Published June 14, 2026 2:17 PM CDT
Published June 14, 2026 2:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • One person was killed in a crash in East Austin on Sunday.
    • The crash happened on the Bastrop Highway Service Road and Montopolis Drive.
    • Officials said they had conducted CPR on the injured person.

AUSTIN, Texas - A person was killed in an East Austin crash on Sunday.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. on the northbound service road of Bastrop Highway at Montopolis Drive.

According to a post on X by Austin police, the road was closed while police investigate the fatal crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted on X that medics performed CPR on the victim before they were taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Neither the identity of the victim nor the cause of the crash was immediately released.

The Source: Information in this story came from Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS.

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