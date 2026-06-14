1 killed in East Austin crash

The Brief One person was killed in a crash in East Austin on Sunday. The crash happened on the Bastrop Highway Service Road and Montopolis Drive. Officials said they had conducted CPR on the injured person.



A person was killed in an East Austin crash on Sunday.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. on the northbound service road of Bastrop Highway at Montopolis Drive.

According to a post on X by Austin police, the road was closed while police investigate the fatal crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted on X that medics performed CPR on the victim before they were taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Neither the identity of the victim nor the cause of the crash was immediately released.