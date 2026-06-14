1 killed in East Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was killed in an East Austin crash on Sunday.
What we know:
The single-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. on the northbound service road of Bastrop Highway at Montopolis Drive.
According to a post on X by Austin police, the road was closed while police investigate the fatal crash.
Austin-Travis County EMS posted on X that medics performed CPR on the victim before they were taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Neither the identity of the victim nor the cause of the crash was immediately released.
The Source: Information in this story came from Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS.