Austin Rainey Street shooting: New video released by police

The Brief APD released new footage of the two suspects involved in a shooting on Rainey Street Police said two suspects robbed and shot a victim multiple times on July 26 around 1:23 a.m. in the 80 block of Rainey Street Gun safety advocates are also speaking out. They said preventing teens from accessing firearms has to be looked at



Austin police have released new surveillance video of two people they said are involved in a shooting and robbery on Rainey Street over the weekend.

Police described the suspects as teens and now this is drawing concerns about youth gun violence in the community.

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The backstory:

Police said on Sunday, July 26, around 1:23 a.m., two suspects robbed and shot a victim multiple times in the 80 block of Rainey Street. The victim survived their injuries.

Both suspects were described as teens.

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To watch the surveillance footage, click here.

Anyone with any information about the two suspects should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

What they're saying:

People nearby said the violence unfolded in seconds.

Detectives said the suspects both appear to be in their mid-to-late teens. That detail drew attention to teen violence.

"We've got to learn how to structure what we're doing to combat it, but also make sure all of our institutions are working together and that we're really, really invested in trying to address these issues," Austin NAACP Nelson Linder said.

Linder said it needs to be a proactive approach, and Austin should be investing more in youth programs.

"We got to go to where they are and make sure they have different opportunities that are positive and find a network to attract them because there's competition. They're being attracted by all the wrong things, so that's what the battle really is," Linder said.

Gun safety advocates said preventing teens from accessing firearms also has to be part of the solution.

"Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in Texas and in the nation and research shows that 18 to 20-year-olds commit gun homicides at triple the rate of adults 21 and older," Texas Gun Sense Executive Director Nicole Golden said.

Golden said they will be working with lawmakers heading into the next legislative session.

"It's so important that we put policies in place that keep guns securely stored, and that's an adult responsibility, so youth and teens and people in crisis can't easily access them. And then also, other policies we work on include raising the age to purchase certain types of firearms. For example, the most lethal kinds, like AR-15s and semi-automatic rifles that are used in the majority of mass shootings," Golden said.

The conversation about gun violence is expected to continue Thursday, July 30, at Austin City Hall.

Community leaders are urging city council members to reverse a proposed cut to community violence intervention programs.